Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Doles out three assists
Strome recorded three assists and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
The 22-year-old helped set up each of Chicago's first three goals, including power-play strikes by Patrick Kane and Andrew Shaw. Strome broke a four-game point drought and now has three goals and 10 points through his first 15 games. It's been a streaky start to the season, but the offensive upside and opportunity are both undeniable.
