Strome recorded two assists in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Strome's first assist came on a Patrick Kane power-play tally in the first period to open the scoring. The 23-year-old Strome also set up Calvin de Haan's eventual game-winner in the second. Through five games, Strome has a goal, three helpers, 11 shots on net and a minus-2 rating. While there aren't many Blackhawks worth rostering in fantasy (outside of Kane), Strome makes for a solid option for managers in need of pure scoring production.