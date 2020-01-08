Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Exits early Tuesday
Strome (ankle) will not return to Tuesday's game versus the Flames.
Strome injured his right ankle after an awkward fall into the boards in the second period. The 22-year-old has been a key cog in the Blackhawks' offense with 30 points through 40 appearances. He'll try to recover in time for Thursday's home game against the Predators.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.