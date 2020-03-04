Strome posted two goals and an assist with five shots on net and a plus-2 rating in a 6-2 victory over the Ducks on Tuesday.

In the first 10 games of February, Strome had no goals and only one point with a minus-5 rating. Since then, he has two goals and five points with a plus-1 rating in four contests. This is his best four-game stretch since November. Strome has 12 goals and 36 points with a minus-1 rating and 89 shots in 54 games this season.