Strome collected a goal and an assist with two shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars.

Strome came into the night without a goal in his previous nine contests, but he put an end to that late in the second period, finishing off a perfectly executed 2-on-0 rush with Vinnie Hinostroza. He also drew an assist on Pius Suter's first-period tally. Strome broke out with 51 points in 58 games after being acquired by Chicago in 2018-19, but he produced just 38 points in the same number of games last season before dipping to 17 in 40 contests in 2020-21.