Play

Strome (ankle) could return for Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Coach Jeremy Colliton didn't guarantee that Strome or Brandon Saad (ankle) would play Saturday, but suggested they could be in the mix. If neither forward is ready Saturday, the Blackhawks are back home to face the Jets on Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories