Strome scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Strome tied the game at 3-3 in the third period by deflecting a Connor Murphy shot past Hurricanes goalie James Reimer. The 24-year-old Strome has scored in consecutive games, giving him seven goals and 11 points in 26 contests overall. The forward has been reduced to third-line duties lately after beginning the season in the top six, in part due to his lack of consistency on offense.