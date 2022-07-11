Strome did not receive a qualifiying offer from Chicago on Monday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Strome racked up a career-high 22 goals and 48 points through 69 games last season. He also shot posted a career-best 17.5 shooting percentage on 126 shots. The 25-year-old likely garner interest as a middle-six center this offseason.
