Strome scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's loss to the Golden Knights.

Strome couldn't get production going this season with the the Coyotes, who picked him third overall in 2015, so he was dealt to the Blackhawks. The 21-year-old is off to a promising start with two points while logging 15:32 along with time on the power play. He'll look to continue the trend Thursday versus the Jets.