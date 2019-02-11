Strome scored a goal and two assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

The 21-year-old has been on fire for the last month, racking up six multi-point performances in his last nine games. Strome's addition to the Chicago lineup has given the club a strong second scoring line behind the Jonathan Toews/Patrick Kane duo, and the youngster now has an impressive 11 goals and 30 points in 32 games since coming over from Arizona.