Strome didn't practice Monday after being placed in concussion protocol, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
The Blackhawks last played Friday, so Strome likely suffered the concussion in that contest. In turn, it's unlikely that the 23-year-old will be ready for Tuesday's road game versus the Blue Jackets. Strome has bounced around the lineup this year. He was on a six-game pointless streak before suffering a concussion.
