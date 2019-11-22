Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Late goal makes it interesting
Strome scored on his only shot of the game in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
Strome scored his fifth of the year to pull Chicago to within 3-2 with 2:43 left in the third period before Tampa Bay's Cedric Paquette iced it with an empty-netter. It was only Strome's second goal of the month, but he's been pretty productive overall in 2019-20, collecting five goals and 17 points in 22 games with a plus-9 rating.
