Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Late scratch Tuesday
Strome resides in the league's concussion protocol and won't play in Tuesday's game against Dallas.
It's unclear how Strome picked up the injury, but the fact that he was placed in the concussion protocol is a negative sign for the injury. Matthew Highmore is expected to enter the lineup as the team's fourth line center Tuesday, and expect Strome to be monitored on a daily basis going forward.
