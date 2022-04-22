Strome provided a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Strome set up Patrick Kane on the Blackhawks' lone goal of the game in the second period. The 25-year-old Strome has cooled off a bit in April with six points in his last 10 games. The center has still put together a strong campaign with 21 tallies, 26 helpers, 122 shots on net and a minus-6 rating in 65 contests.