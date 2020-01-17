Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Likely out through All-Star break
Strome (ankle) is considered "very questionable" to return to the lineup prior to the All-Star break, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports
Strome already missed four games and will now be sidelined for at least another three. Prior to getting hurt, the Ontario native notched six points in six contests while averaging 16:17 of ice time. Once given the all-clear, the 22-year-old should pick up where he left off and is capable of a second consecutive 50-plus point campaign despite the time on the sidelines.
