Strome potted a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Strome got the Blackhawks going with a goal at 15:07 of the second period. Just 45 seconds later, Dylan Sikura tied it. Strome has three goals and three assists in his last six games. The 22-year-old now has 30 points, 64 shots and a plus-3 rating through 39 appearances, emerging as a top-six playmaker on the ice and a solid addition to most fantasy rosters.