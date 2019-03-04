Strome potted a goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Strome has recorded at least a point in eight of his last 10 appearances. He had five shots on goal in Sunday's game. Strome has 46 points in 62 games this year, but he's earned 40 of those points in 42 skates with the Blackhawks. If he's still available, he's worth the add, as he's found instant chemistry with Alex DeBrincat on the second line.