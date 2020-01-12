Play

Strome (ankle) is not in the Blackhawks' lineup for Saturday's home game versus Anaheim, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Strome will miss a second game because of an ankle injury. He'll benefit from two days off between games and may very well play Tuesday in Ottawa. Expect the team to issue an update on Strome's status prior to embarking on its upcoming three-game road trip.

