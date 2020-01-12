Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Not in Saturday's lineup
Strome (ankle) is not in the Blackhawks' lineup for Saturday's home game versus Anaheim, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Strome will miss a second game because of an ankle injury. He'll benefit from two days off between games and may very well play Tuesday in Ottawa. Expect the team to issue an update on Strome's status prior to embarking on its upcoming three-game road trip.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.