Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Not practicing Thursday
Strome (concussion) did not practice Thursday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Strome remains in the concussion protocol after missing Tuesday's game against Dallas as a late scratch. Matthew Highmore practiced with the fourth line Thursday, and it's expected that Highmore would take Strome's place again if he is unable to play Friday against Colorado.
