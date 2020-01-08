Play

Strome (ankle) won't practice Wednesday.

Strome suffered an ankle injury during Tuesday's loss to the Flames, and although the Blackhawks have yet to make an official announcement, at this juncture the 22-year-old pivot should be considered questionable at best for Thursday's matchup with Nashville. If he's unable to go, Matthew Highmore will draw into the lineup against the Predators.

