Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Not practicing
Strome (ankle) won't practice Wednesday.
Strome suffered an ankle injury during Tuesday's loss to the Flames, and although the Blackhawks have yet to make an official announcement, at this juncture the 22-year-old pivot should be considered questionable at best for Thursday's matchup with Nashville. If he's unable to go, Matthew Highmore will draw into the lineup against the Predators.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Exits early Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Nets 10th goal•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Riding three-game point streak•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Posts pair of helpers•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Collects assist Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Notches PPG in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.