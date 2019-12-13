Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Notches PPG in loss
Strome scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Arizona.
Strome swatted home a rebound in front to draw Chicago to within 4-2 with 7:02 left in the third. It was the seventh goal of the season for the 22-year-old, who had a tough night otherwise, going 4-13 on faceoffs with a minus-3 rating. Strome has 21 points in 28 games for the Blackhawks.
