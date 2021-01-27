Strome scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville. He also went 8-8 in the faceoff circle.

Strome opened the scoring just 2:59 into the game, getting to a loose puck in the slot for his second goal of the season. The goal was Strome's first since opening night, but he's still produced a respectable five points through seveng games. He's a streaky player whose offense comes and goes, but his top-six role and power-play ice time should at least keep him on the fantasy radar.