Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Picks up two assists
Strome dished out two helpers in a 4-3 overtime win over Minnesota.
The third overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft had just 16 points in 48 career games with the Coyotes. Since his trade to Chicago, he's already racked up nine goals and 23 points in 29 contests, including nine over his last six games. Strome has turned his career around and has become a staple in the Blackhawks offense.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Scoops up two more points in win•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Big game against Caps•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Stays hot in win over Wild•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Big night in losing effort•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Steady scoring in Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Continues producing for new team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...