Strome dished out two helpers in a 4-3 overtime win over Minnesota.

The third overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft had just 16 points in 48 career games with the Coyotes. Since his trade to Chicago, he's already racked up nine goals and 23 points in 29 contests, including nine over his last six games. Strome has turned his career around and has become a staple in the Blackhawks offense.