Strome (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Since this move is retroactive to Feb. 19, he's eligible to return at any point. The 23-year-old has been skating, so he's not far from a return. However, it seems unlikely that he's ready for Sunday's game versus the Lightning.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Remains sidelined•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Set to miss Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: In concussion protocol•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Scores to force overtime•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Tallies on power play•