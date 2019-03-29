Strome recorded an assist in Thursday's 5-4 victory over the Sharks.

The helper ended a five-game point drought for the 22-year-old center. Strome has taken off with 45 points in 53 games with the Blackhawks after an early season trade from the Coyotes. Overall, he's at 51 points in 73 games in a breakout campaign for the 2015 first-round pick.