Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Posts pair of helpers
Strome provided two assists and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
Strome set up tallies by Dennis Gilbert and Alex DeBrincat in a three-goal first period for the Blackhawks. It was a different deployment for Strome, who played right wing with Kirby Dach at center on the second line. Strome now has 26 points (seven goals, 19 helpers) in 35 contests this year.
