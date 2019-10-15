Strome registered an assist and a team-high six shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

The center was buzzing throughout the game, but only managed to set up Patrick Kane's opening tally in the second period. Strome has notched three points and nine shots in four games this year. After producing 51 points in 58 games with the Blackhawks following a trade from the Coyotes last season, expectations for high production are on the 22-year-old's shoulders. The early returns are encouraging, but Strome flies under the radar enough that he could still be available in some formats.