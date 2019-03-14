Strome notched two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

The 22-year-old continues his remarkable turnaround. Strome now has 14 goals and 43 points in 46 games for the Hawks after managing only seven goals and 16 points in 48 career games for the Coyotes, and the third overall pick in the 2015 draft is establishing himself as a franchise cornerstone in Chicago.