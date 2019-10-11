Strome collected a goal on two shots and added an assist with a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

The 22-year-old was a revelation after being acquired from Arizona last November, racking up 17 goals and 51 points in 58 games with the Blackhawks after managing just seven goals and 16 points in 48 games over parts of three seasons in the desert. Strome has first-round draft pedigree and may finally be establishing himself as a bona fide front line player.