Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Quiet in return to lineup
Strome (ankle) had two shots and was minus-1 in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Arizona.
Strome had been sidelined for the past three weeks before returning to the lineup Saturday on Chicago's third line. He logged just over 14 minutes of playing time and was held without a point, but he did see time on the Blackhawks' second power-play unit. The 22-year-old has 10 goals and 30 points in 41 games this season.
