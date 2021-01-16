Strome had a power-play assist and a team-high six shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Strome helped out on an Alex DeBrincat tally in the second period. The 23-year-old Strome has two points in as many games this year, while adding seven shots and seeing a fair amount of ice time as a top-six center. He may shuffle around the lineup as head coach Jeremy Colliton tries to find chemistry among his forwards, but Strome should nonetheless produce at a reasonable rate.