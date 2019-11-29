Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Remains out Friday
Strome (concussion) remains out of the lineup Friday against Colorado, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Strome has been out since Nov. 23. He'll have a hard time healing up by Chicago's next game, as the Blackhawks have a rematch against Colorado coming up Saturday.
