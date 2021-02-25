Strome (concussion) won't play in Thursday's game versus Columbus, NHL.com reports.
This news comes as no surprise, as Strome is still in the league's concussion protocol. Recoveries from concussions are impossible to predict, so Strome should be considered out indefinitely at this point.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Set to miss Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: In concussion protocol•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Scores to force overtime•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Tallies on power play•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Opens scoring in eventual loss•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Earns pair of assists•