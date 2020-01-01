Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Riding three-game point streak
Strome had a goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Strome's second-period tally stood as the game-winner. The 22-year-old has five points over his last three games and 29 points in 37 contests overall this year. Strome has produced seven power-play points, 58 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating.
