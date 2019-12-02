Strome (concussion) won't play Monday against the Blues, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

While Strome's return to practice Monday was an encouraging sign, it looks like he's not quite ready to return to game action. With Andrew SHaw (undisclosed) also out, the Blackhawks will be thin up front against a Blues team that's hard enough to score against with all hands on deck. Strome's next chance to return comes Thursday in Boston.