Strome scored a goal on his only shot in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to Chicago.
Strome squared the game at 3-3 with 6:39 left in regulation when he converted an Alex DeBrincat centering feed for his fourth goal of the season. The goal certainly helped offset a rough night in the faceoff circle for Strome, who went just 8-for-27 (29.6 percent). Strome has picked up three goals in his last five games.
