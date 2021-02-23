Strome (concussion) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Strome missed Monday's practice after he was placed in concussion protocol, and he's set to miss his first game of the season. The 23-year-old has been up and down the lineup card this campaign, but he's racked up four goals and eight points through 19 games. In Strome's stead, Lucas Wallmark will ascend to the second-line center role for Tuesday's game.