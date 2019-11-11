Strome recorded two assists, a plus-2 rating and four PIM in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Strome had the secondary assist on each of Patrick Kane's two tallies, as their line with Alex DeBrincat combined for eight points in the contest. The pair of helpers puts the center at 12 points in 17 games this year. It's been boom or bust with Strome -- he has four multi-point efforts, two games with a single point, and 11 scoreless outings, making the 22-year-old a risky DFS option.