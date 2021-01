Strome signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Blackhawks on Sunday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

On the eve of training camp, Strome finally reached an agreement with Chicago. The 23-year-old center accrued 12 goals and 26 points over 58 regular-season games last season. With Jonathan Toews (illness) and Kirby Dach (wrist) both out long term, Strome is locked into a top-six center role to start the year.