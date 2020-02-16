Strome recorded an assist in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Flames.

It was his first point in six games since he returned from an ankle injury. Strome is up to 31 points in 46 contests this season, but many of those came when he was in a top-six role. The 22-year-old has played lower in the lineup since his return -- he'll need to produce more offense before moving back to a scoring line.