Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Stays hot in win over Wild
Strome tallied a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.
Strome has been a different player as a Blackhawk, tallying 11 points in 16 games since being acquired from Arizona. The 21-year-old has been particularly hot of late with five points in his past two games. Strome, despite his team's record and collective struggles, is approaching must-start status.
