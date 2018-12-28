Strome tallied a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.

Strome has been a different player as a Blackhawk, tallying 11 points in 16 games since being acquired from Arizona. The 21-year-old has been particularly hot of late with five points in his past two games. Strome, despite his team's record and collective struggles, is approaching must-start status.

More News
Our Latest Stories