Strome redirected a Connor Murphy shot for a goal in Sunday's 7-3 home loss to the Sharks.

This was Strome's fifth goal and sixth point since the Blackhawks acquired him in the Nick Schmaltz trade with the Coyotes on Nov. 25. He's on a line with offensive gurus Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane, and there's no reason to expect the versatile third-year forward to hit the skids in the attacking zone with so much support around him.