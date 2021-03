Strome scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The new father missed Sunday's game to attend the birth of his first child. Strome's goal was his sixth of the season, and he's added four assists in 25 contests. The 24-year-old hasn't been able to replicate last year's scoring pace, which has led to him taking a smaller role in the middle six. With little physicality in his game, Strome doesn't have much appeal in fantasy this year.