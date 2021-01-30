Strome scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Strome capitalized on a second chance in front of the net, as the Blue Jackets' defense unraveled following an initial shot. The goal was Strome's third of the season, to go with three helpers in nine games. Five of his six points have come with the man advantage -- an added boost for fantasy managers in formats that reward power-play output.