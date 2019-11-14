Strome scored a goal, added a pair of helpers and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Strome, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat combined for eight points for the second straight contest. For Strome, it's his third multi-point outing in his last four games, a hot stretch that followed a four-game dry spell. The 22-year-old has four goals and 14 points in 18 games overall. He's added 29 shots on goal and a plus-9 rating this season.