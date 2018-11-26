Strome has been traded to the Blackhawks, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old has just three goals and six points in 20 games this season. Strome has struggled to adapt to the NHL since being drafted third overall in 2015, but a change of scenery could help the 21-year-old discover his game at the pro level. Officially, the trade will see Strome and Brendan Perlini head to Chicago and Nick Schmaltz head to Arizona.