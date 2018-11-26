Strome has been traded to the Blackhawks, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old has just three goals and six points in 20 games this season. Strome has struggled to adapt to the NHL since being drafted third overall in 2015, but a change of scenery could help the 21-year-old discover his game at the pro level. Officially, the trade will see Strome and Brendan Perlini head to Chicago and Nick Schmaltz head to Arizona.

More News
Our Latest Stories