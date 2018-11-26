Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Traded to Original Six franchise
Strome has been traded to the Blackhawks, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
The 21-year-old has just three goals and six points in 20 games this season. Strome has struggled to adapt to the NHL since being drafted third overall in 2015, but a change of scenery could help the 21-year-old discover his game at the pro level. Officially, the trade will see Strome and Brendan Perlini head to Chicago and Nick Schmaltz head to Arizona.
More News
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Tallies helper Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Nets goal in victory•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Will play Monday•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Day-to-day with upper-body issue•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Demoted to AHL•
-
Coyotes' Dylan Strome: Posts career-best three points versus Blues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...