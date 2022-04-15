Strome had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.

Strome helped Patrick Kane open the scoring just 1:18 in, then gave Chicago a 4-2 third-period lead with his 21st goal of the season. The Blackhawks blew that lead but still managed to come away with two points at the end of the night. With two points of his own, Strome raised his season total to 45 in 61 games.