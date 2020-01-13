Strome (ankle) isn't expected to travel on the team's upcoming three-game road trip, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Strome missed the last two games, but he was able to skate ahead of Monday's practice, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago. However, Strome looks like he'll miss the next three games as well, so his next chance to play will be Jan. 19 versus the Jets.