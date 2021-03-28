Strome (personal) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Predators, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Strome won't dress Sunday due to the birth of his child. The 24-year-old forward should be back for Wednesday's game against Carolina. He's tallied five goals and nine points this season.
