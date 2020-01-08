Strome (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Predators, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Strome sat out practice Wednesday after suffering an ankle issue during Tuesday's contest versus the Flames. While the extent of the injury has yet to be clarified, the pivot will sit out at least one contest as he continues along the recovery process. His next opportunity to lace up the skates arrives Saturday, when the Ducks travel to the Windy City.