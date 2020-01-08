Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Won't play Thursday
Strome (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Predators, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Strome sat out practice Wednesday after suffering an ankle issue during Tuesday's contest versus the Flames. While the extent of the injury has yet to be clarified, the pivot will sit out at least one contest as he continues along the recovery process. His next opportunity to lace up the skates arrives Saturday, when the Ducks travel to the Windy City.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.